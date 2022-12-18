Take a Look Inside This $89k Durango Tiny Home

There are times that my wife and I often think about selling all of our stuff and living a much simpler life. Seeing a place such as this for only $89k makes me want to do it that much more.

If you think about it, the less clutter you have, the less you have to clean up on a daily basis. Sounds pretty nice having fewer responsibilities at home, right? This tiny home listed on Realtor is located in Durango and has only 265 square feet of living space.

Basically, the entire home is no frills with all the necessities you need in life. Check out the photos of this home located at 485 Florida Road in Durango, Colorado listed for $89k.

How much would this tiny home in Durango cost you per month? According to the Monthly Payment Calculator on Realtor, a twenty percent down payment of $21,360 would give you a monthly payment of $481 per month.

If you would like to learn more about this Durango tiny home, you can see the listing on Realtor.

Source: Realtor

