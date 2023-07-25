In 2022, the NFL announced that teams were allowed to wear two different helmets. That means that teams, like the Denver Broncos, are allowed to have more creativity when it comes to new uniforms.

Many teams have capitalized on this opportunity to embrace throwback uniforms. The Denver Broncos are taking a different approach to the rule change.

WHAT WILL THE NEW HELMETS LOOK LIKE?

The Denver Broncos unveiled a new helmet called 'Snowcapped'. The Denver Broncos said this in a statement.

The Broncos, who have worn five helmets during their more than six-decade history, will now feature an all-white helmet shell for the first time. Denver will wear the new alternate helmet with its all-orange alternate uniform, per league requirements.

TAKE A LOOK FOR YOURSELF. DO YOU LIKE THE NEW HELMETS?

I love these new helmets. CBS reports that the new helmets are a tribute to the Rocky Mountains.

CBS also reported that the Broncos will wear the 'Snowcapped' helmets for two games this season.

THE DENVER BRONCOS MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT WITH AN EPIC VIDEO

MY THOUGHTS

These are so awesome. I really like that the Broncos added the classic logo to go along with the new look. It's very classy and clean-looking. The Denver Broncos will wear these helmets with the all-orange alternate jerseys.

WHEN WILL THE BRONCOS WEAR THESE JERSEYS?

The Denver Broncos have not announced when they will wear the brand-new helmets. The Broncos said they will announce which games they will wear the 'Snowcapped' helmets later this month.

