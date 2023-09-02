Sweet Deal: You Can Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen for 85 Cents

Summer is nearly over in Colorado but that doesn't mean the temperatures are going to be cooling off any time soon. If your perfect way of cooling down is with a treat from Dairy Queen, we've got a deal to tell you about.

Starting on September 11, participating Dairy Queen locations will be offering Blizzards for only 85 cents. If you haven't had a Dairy Queen Blizzard in a while, I am here to tell you that 85 cents is an outstanding deal.

How Do I Get An 85 Cent Blizzard From Dairy Queen?

Dairy Queen is celebrating the release of the Fall Blizzard Treat menu and you will need to have the app for Dairy Queen as it is a DQ app exclusive offer. The 85-cent Blizzard deal will be happening September 11 - 24. Before you go to Dairy Queen to redeem your 85-cent Blizzard deal, be sure you have the DQ app and double-check if your local Dairy Queen is participating in the promotion.

Dairy Queen's Fall Blizzard Menu

Dairy Queen has released its Fall Blizzard menu with seven new tasty autumn-themed flavors.

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat

OREO Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat

REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat

Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat

Royal REESE'S Fluffernutter Blizzard Treat

All of these fall Blizzards are currently available at your local Dairy Queen.

