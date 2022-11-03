$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita

It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000.

New Home On A Tight Budget

If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.

Newly Remodeled and Updated Inside and Out

Take a look at this newly remodeled two-bedroom home in Fruita. It looks brand new, with a sleek modern look throughout the home. This single-wide manufactured home has been updated inside and out. It's not large, only 552 square feet of living space. However, it feels big enough for a couple or a small family.

Wall Mounted Televisions In Every Room

You've got modern appliances in a new and trendy kitchen, and a spa-like full bath with two sinks and a multi-spraying shower head. The living room and the back bedroom both have electric fireplaces, and there are wall-mounted televisions in every room.

On the outside is a nice patio with room for a table and chairs, plus there is a good-looking storage shed. You even have a small garden area.

