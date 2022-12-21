The holiday season is a terrible time for a heart-wrenching story, but this one needs your attention.

Horrific Accident Changes Allie's Life Forever

Grand Junction's Allie Dorsey is 25 years old and has lived a very active lifestyle. She is an avid motocross racer, car builder, rock climber, welder, and lifeguard. Unfortunately, a horrific accident has changed her life forever. Thankfully, Allie is still alive, but she will never be the same again.

Here's What Happened?

On December 13, Allie was in a freak accident at work when a steel beam fell on her leg and hand. Her lower leg had to be amputated and now doctors are trying desperately to save her severely crushed left hand. One day she hopes to return to riding, but she has a long road ahead.

This Is What Allie Is Going To Need

Allie is going to need a custom wheelchair, a walker, and specialized prosthetics. Additionally, she's going to need help to make her home more accessible for her needs. One prosthetic she needs that would allow Allie to get back on the bike and climb again costs $35,000 and they don't know if insurance will cover that cost.

Get our free mobile app

Go Fund Me Account Has Been Established

A Go Fund Me account has been established to help Allie recover from this terrible accident and to return to her active lifestyle. The goal of the campaign is $50,000. We would like to get the word out about Allie's situation and help her get to $50k. You can make a cash donation to the fund here.

Thoughts, Prayers, and Donations For Allie

It's going to be a long road for Allie, but, on the Go Fund Me page, Allie's mother says her daughter "can do anything she puts her mind to. With this strength, she will rise again and inspire others." Whatever the community can do to help speed Allie's recovery will be greatly appreciated. Please contribute if you can and keep Allie in your thoughts and prayers as she continues down the road to recovery.

White Knuckle Your Way Down Colorado's Most Dangerous Roads Slivers of asphalt cling to mountainsides with barely enough room for a subcompact car, let alone the monster RVs peppering the roadways. Blind corners leave even the most experienced drivers wondering what awaits around the bend. Let's not forget the thousand-foot drops with nothing between safety and impending doom but a thin slice of gravel -- talk about white knuckles.

If you're brave enough to "risk your life" for beautiful views, you won't be disappointed.

How many of these dangerous roads have you traveled in Colorado?