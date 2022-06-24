Despite having his motorcycle completely destroyed by a drunk driver, it was a fortunate day for a Colorado State trooper who luckily escaped serious injury.

Police Motorcycle Destroyed By Drunk Driver

The incident took place recently on Interstate 25 in El Paso County south of Colorado Springs while Trooper Dean McClain was stopped alongside the road to investigate a single-car crash just before midnight. Trooper McLain's BWM motorcycle was parked on the shoulder behind a tow truck that was loading the damaged vehicle from the accident.

Get our free mobile app

Without warning, a southbound Ford pickup traveled from the left lane of the interstate, across the middle and right lanes, and onto the shoulder, crashing into the motorcycle and the tow truck. The motorcycle flew across the highway where it landed in the median, caught fire, and was completely destroyed.

Colorado State Patrol via Facebook Colorado State Patrol via Facebook loading...

Injuries In Roadside Accident Range From Minor to Serious

The state trooper and the tow truck driver were both standing alongside the road when the collision occurred. Fortunately, the only injuries the two men suffered were from flying debris as a result of the impact.

The driver of the pickup was not as fortunate. He sustained moderate injuries and was later arrested for driving under the influence. His passenger, a 31-year-old female suffered serious injuries. Both individuals were transported to Penrose Hospital.

Colorado State Patrol via Facebook Colorado State Patrol via Facebook loading...

Things could easily have been a lot worse for both the trooper and the tow truck driver. This is a classic reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and the importance of moving over when you see emergency vehicles alongside the road. You can see what can happen in just a split-second of time.

Lawsuit Filed Against Colorado Police for Killing Good Samaritan A lawsuit has been filed against the Arvada Police Department by the mother of a Good Samaritan that was killed by an officer after stopping an active shooter.