This Star Trek Actor Is Now a Dentist In Colorado

Are you in need of a dental checkup? There's a dentist in Colorado who once helped Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock foil the bad guys in an episode of Star Trek. Make your appointment today!

Seriously, a dentist practicing in Colorado was once a child actor who appeared on a popular episode of the original Star Trek television series. In addition to that role, he also appeared in some of your favorite TV classics of the 1960s.

A Piece of the Action

Do you remember when Kirk, Spock, and McCoy beamed down to the planet inhabited by Chicago mobsters? That was the episode "A Piece of the Action," written by Gene Roddenberry, David P. Harmon, and Gene L. Coon. It originally aired on January 12, 1968.

The episode starred the original cast including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and guest stars Vic Tayback (Alice), Lee Delano, and a young actor named Sheldon Collins. Collins' character is listed in the credits as "Tough Kid." Does that ring a bell?

Sheldon Collins Acting Career

Everyone has seen the episode "A Piece of the Action." At one point, Kirk and Spock are challenged with gaining access to a building. Enter the character known as "Tough Kid." This young hoodlum assists Kirk and Spock, making it possible for them to track down the "Bosses" and save the day.

TRIVIA: Do this building and the steps leading up to the doors look familiar? They should. It's the same building you see in the intro to "Laverne and Shirley."

Background on Sheldon Collins

According to IMDb, Sheldon Collins, whose birth name is Cheldon Golomb, was born in New York but raised in California.

Other Notable Acting Roles

You may recognize him as Arnold Bailey from The Andy Griffith Show. Arnold was Opie's best friend. Do you recall the episode "Opie's First Love" where Opie had a crush, but was too shy to invite her to Arnold Bailey's birthday party? According to Outsider, Collins (Golomb) appeared on The Andy Griffith Show a total of nine times between 1966 and 1968.

Other television appearances include:

Guiding Light

The Dick Van Dyke Show

My Three Sons

I Dream of Jeannie

Sheldon Golomb Education Background

Golomb graduated from California State University magna cum laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology. He received his DDS from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry.

Current Dental Practice In Colorado Springs, Colorado

Today, you'll find Dr. Sheldon S. Golomb practicing at the Dental Arts Center on Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs, Colorado. His dental practice's website states, "Bringing smiles to you and your family!"

Still a Star Trek Fan

His website states, "When not practicing dentistry, Dr. Golomb enjoys spending time with his family, writing, sports, camping, and music. He is a big 'Star Trek' fan."

I'm going to go home and eat an entire box of Oreos and rinse my mouth with Coca-Cola just so I can make a dental appointment with this guy. Anyone who's appeared on Star Trek is awesome. A Piece of the Action was always one of my favorite episodes. His role as "Tough Kid" was something of a standout in the episode.

