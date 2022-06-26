Have You Ever Heard Of This Abandoned Ghost Town In Colorado?

Got ghost towns? We do. Colorado in fact has no shortage of haunted and abandoned towns that will send a shiver down your spine. While many of these places are tucked away pretty deep in the Rockies and a bit of a drive, outside of Dearfield, which is about 20 miles past Greeley on Highway 34, one of those towns is St Elmo, Colorado, which is about a 2.5-hour drive from Denver on County Road 162 off HWY 285.

St. Elmo Colorado Location Google Maps loading...

A ghost town is simply defined as a city, town, or village that was once occupied and is now deserted. Most of the time, these places were once booming back in the day for various reasons but now the only thing remaining is a few buildings or features that have stood the test of time.

Whether it was a mass exodus or caused by a natural disaster of some sort, these places have stories to tell.

However, when it comes to St Elmo the latter is certainly not the case. What makes this place a little more unique is the fact that there are over 40 buildings and structures still standing.

It's like the town is still there just that, nobody is remaining. Of the buildings that are still standing in this place, there are a few saloons, a jail, a courthouse, and a lot of houses, neighborhoods that were once occupied by families are now just standing empty with haunted voices bellowing from the walls. (cue creepy laugh here)

I'm so intrigued by this place I thought I would YouTube it just to see if it looks half as good as it sounds and you know what, it looks even cooler.

Whether it's a summer road trip or better yet, a fall road trip if you're a ghost town lover or in search of a good little spook, St Elmo looks pretty epic.

Colorado ghost town St. Elmo is located in Chaffee County and has quite a rich history.

Colorado ghost town St. Elmo is located in Chaffee County and has quite a rich history.

