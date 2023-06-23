Friday nights in Loveland and the Northern Colorado area will see live outdoor music in the month of July 2023, at Loveland's iconic Chapungu Sculpture Park.

Loveland's awesome Chapungu Sculpture Park opened in 2007, and not only has dozens of fantastic African sculptures, but the park also has a stage for performances. The summer of 2023 brings the 15th season of free concerts on the Great Lawn of Chapungu.

With the 2023 Sounds of Centerra Concert Series, four Fridays will bring out great acts while you bring out your blankets and lawn chairs to grab a spot to enjoy it all. Maybe you'll get there early so you can scroll through the over 80 sculptures at the park.

Each free Friday night concert night will feature a great band on stage from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., with Chick-Fil-A, Heaven's Popcorn, and Paradice Cream on the scene at 6:30 p.m. to help fill your belly before you boogie. You'll also find Loveland's "unofficial" mascot, Valentina, and the cow from Chick-Fil-A.

Townsquare Media is proud to be a part of the 2023 Sounds of Centerra concert series at Chapungu. Chapungu (pronounced 'cha-poon-goo') got its name from the monumental stone sculptures that are being created today by the Shona people of Zimbabwe, Africa.

Also, “Chapungu” is the African name for the Bateleur eagle, an African eagle possessing a great presence and exceptional power of flight. The Zimbabwe people revere the bird as a spirit messenger, a protecting spirit, and a good omen.

Sounds of Centerra 2023 Schdule:

Friday, July 7 - 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Wirewood Station (Bluegrass/Americana)

Friday, July 14 - 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Soul School (R&B, Soul)

Friday, July 21 - 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. - Face Vocal Band (Acapella)

Friday, July 28 - 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - That Eighties Band

