The IRS is warning Coloradans about a new scam that is targeting them. The scam involves a letter that looks like it is from the IRS but is fake. The letter says the recipient has unclaimed property and asks them to provide personal information, such as a clear photo of their driver's license, to claim it.

The IRS would never ask for this type of information in a letter. If you receive a letter like this, wait to respond. It is a scam.

THE SCAMMERS ARE USING A VARIETY OF TACTICS TO MAKE THE LETTER LOOK LEGITIMATE

They may use the IRS logo, the recipient's name and address, and even a fake phone number.

But there are a few things that you can look for to spot a fake IRS letter.

The letter will be sent from a delivery service, not the IRS.

The letter will not be addressed to you by name. It will say something like "Resident" or "Taxpayer."

The letter will ask for personal information, such as your driver's license number or banking information.

The letter will have grammatical errors or typos.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU RECEIVE A LETTER

If you receive a letter that you think might be from the IRS, don't call the number on the note. Instead, go to the IRS website and look up their contact information.

You can also call the IRS directly at 1-800-829-1040.

The IRS will never ask for personal information over the phone or in a letter. If you receive a request for personal information, it is a scam.

