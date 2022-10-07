False Alarm: Colorado Bomb Squad Called to Inspect ‘Icy’ Package

Bomb scares most definitely should not be taken lightly. Just the thought of something like that happening in our local community is terrifying. However, one can't help but chuckle after a potentially scary situation turns out to be not only a false alarm, but some may argue, ironic.

Get our free mobile app

This scenario happened recently at a Colorado grocery store when what began as a concerning bomb scare turned out to be just a cooler filled with ice.

Where was the Colorado Bomb Scare?

The incident took place on Thursday, September 6th, 2022 at a Safeway grocery store in Longmont, Colorado. Longmont has two Safeway stores but this particular incident was in the parking lot of the store located at 1632 Hover Street, Longmont, Colorado 80501:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

That morning, someone noticed a suspicious package in Safeway's parking lot which is shared with other businesses in the Centennial Square shopping center such as China 88 & Pho, Bank of the West, and Centennial Square Liquors:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's always better to be safe than sorry and one concerned citizen took initiative and called the authorities to assess the situation.

A False Alarm at the Colorado Safeway

The Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad was called to the scene at around 10:40 a.m. to take a look at the suspicious package and, luckily, found that it was far from explosive.

In fact, a robot was used to inspect the package which was determined to be nothing more than a foam cooler filled with ice.

Fortunately, what could have been a much scarier situation turned out to only be unfortunate for the person who has had their cooler destroyed and had to settle for warm beer that day.

[Daily Camera]

Funny + Obscene Banned Colorado License Plates Will Make You Giggle Road rage is bad enough. Imagine if you had to pull up behind a car with a license plate insulting you. Luckily, the state of Colorado has banned some of these license plates to make the roads a happier place.

Funny and Real Colorado Town Names that Will Make You Scratch Your Head