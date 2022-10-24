Rustic Airbnb Cabin Is Unique and Tranquil Colorado Getaway

If the idea of relaxing in a beautiful mountain cabin is appealing to you, take a look at the fabulous Airbnb cabin.

So Many Things To Like About This Mountain Cabin

There is so much to like about this gorgeous mountain cabin, just northwest of Colorado Springs. If you are looking for a comfortable and cozy place to get away for a few days, you'll want to take a close look at this unique and tranquil getaway.

Right off the bat, you'll notice the authentic western decor and knotty pine walls. This family cabin was crafted in the 1940s, but has been tastefully and beautifully upgraded and improved.

All the Amenities You Need For Five Guests

The cabin will sleep five guests, with two bedrooms, three beds, and 1 bathroom. The cabin comes with all of the personal amenities you need including fast wifi, an indoor electric fireplace, TV, reading material, board games, and children's books and toys.

Mountain Cabin Has A Great Location

Another thing to like about this Airbnb cabin is the location. It's just minutes from Manitou Springs, Pike's Peak, North Pole Santa's Workshop, Cripple Creek, and Garden of the Gods. There are so many fun activities around Colorado Springs and this cabin makes a great place to come home to each night after a day of fun.

Very Reasonable Nightly Rate

The other thing to like about this mountain cabin is the nightly rate. It's just $105 a night for five nights. If you are interested in staying here there is an opening in December.

Colorado Mountain Cabin Airbnb For a great Airbnb getaway near all of the attractions around Colorado Springs, take a look at this rustic-looking but modern cabin in Cascade, Colorado. It's a great place for a relaxing family getaway and headquarters for a fabulous Colorado vacation.

