There's a new member of the Wilson family here in Colorado and we're already big fans.

Ciara recently took to instagram to introduce the newest member of the Wilson family, a sweet puppy!

Hey Colorado, Meet the Wilson Family!

The Wilson family is still relatively new here in Colorado, but to be honest they are adjusting quite nicely!

Russell Wilson, 33, recently became the quarterback of the Denver Broncos after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson and his family packed their bags and are now calling Colorado home. Football fans have reacted postively and have faith that Wilson is taking us all the way to the big game!

Along with Russell came his wife, singer Ciara and their three children:

Future Zahir Wilburn (from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future)

Sienna Princess Wilson

Win Harrison Wilson

Meet the Newest Member of the Wilson Family

Following Mother's Day, Ciara and Russell Wilson announced the expansion of their family with a brand new puppy!

Now fans of the couple may recall that Rusell did propose the idea of more babies to Ciara earlier this year on the Ellen Show.

Ciara did not completely shut down the proposal, but she did say that they had "a little time" before they got to that next baby stage.

Denver Bronco Pride Runs Strong in the Wilson Family

While the couple may be waiting a bit for the next baby in their lives, Russell wasted no time in filling his yearning for another addition to the family by giving Ciara a puppy for Mother's Day.

The couple introduced the sweet girl together via Instagram and announced that the puppy has been named Bronco.

Ciara captioned the video with this:

Meet.. BRONCO 🐶

The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie:)

The sweetest surprise. I love you baby @DangeRussWilson

#MothersDay

Bronco Love Brownie has already acquired a plethora of fans and we can't wait to see more appearences from the cute pup and the Wilson family in Denver and across Colorado.

