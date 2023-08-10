Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been incredibly busy this offseason. Wilson has been working hard this offseason to improve his game and help the Denver Broncos return to the playoffs.

Wilson led the Denver Broncos to an incredibly disappointing season last year. The Broncos went 5-12.

Russell has been shedding weight, working on his throwing mechanics, and improving his mental game. Wilson is also excited about the new head coach, Sean Payton, and believes that Payton can help the Broncos win.

Wilson has shed about 10 pounds in an effort to improve his mobility. Wilson is known for his scrambling ability, and he believes that losing weight will make him even more elusive.

RUSSELL WILSON'S LIFE JUST GOT WAY BUSIER

Russell Wilson and Ciara made an exciting announcement. The couple is having another child.

HERE IS HOW RUSSELL WILSON AND CIARA MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT

HOW MANY CHILDREN DOES RUSSELL WILSON HAVE?

This will be Russell Wilson's third child with Ciara and Ciara's fourth child.

Russell Wilson and Ciara share joint custody of Future Jr. Future Jr.'s father, hip-hop superstar Future.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. When the couple said "I do", Wilson was the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE HAPPY FAMILY

RUSSELL WILSON TALKED ABOUT THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT A PRESS CONFERENCE

I am incredibly happy for the family, and I am personally rooting for Russell Wilson to have a great season. With the help of Sean Payton, Broncos County should be optimistic.

