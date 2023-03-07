Grand Junction's homeless pets may be experiencing the luck of the Irish during the St. Pawtrick's Day Adoption Special at Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction.

Here's How the St. Pawtrick's Day Adoption Special Works

You pick out the furry friend you want to adopt - dog or cat - and then you draw your discount from a bowl. Discounts range from 10% up to 100%, so if you are feeling lucky, this is an excellent time to adopt your new best friend. The adoption special is happening March 17-19, and some lucky pets are going to be finding their forever home.

Look At This Week's Featured Pets

To help get you started, we'll give you a look at some of the pets that are available for adoption right now at Roice-Hurst. Can you picture one of these adorable animals taking up residence in your home?

Kimber Is A Super-Affectionate Cat

Kimber is 3 years old and just finished raising a litter of kittens. She's done with motherhood and is ready to be the center of your world. She was found at a used car lot so it's not known if she has lived with kids, cats, or dogs, but she is very affectionate with every human she has met so far.

Siblings Hope To Find New Home Together

Crash and Javi are 1-year-old brothers who have been together since birth. They are hoping to find a new home together. They are both loving and affectionate, though a tad shy at first. They are different in color, but similar in personality traits.

Big Dog Is Full of Sweetness

Kronos is 4 years old and weighs about 73 pounds. He has a reputation for being a sweet and gentle boy. He would be best in a home where he can get plenty of exercise and playtime. He is a little picky about his dog friends and is definitely not a fan of cats.

Are You Feeling Lucky?

If you are interested in one of today's featured pets - or would like to take advantage of the St. Pawtrick's Day Adoption Special, visit Roice-Hurst at 362 28 Road in Grand Junction Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m.

