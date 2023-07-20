When you normally think of sushi restaurants, you think of quiet, laid-back establishments. This new place in Colorado is turning that concept on its ear.

They currently have over 60 locations, mostly in the southeast part of America, but are planning on showing Colorado their "dining out loud' business model in a big way. If you're looking for fun and great food, this is going to be your place.

Rock-N-Roll-Sushi-Colorado Facebook/Rock N Roll Sushi loading...

WHAT IS THIS NEW ROCK-THEMED RESTAURANT IN COLORADO?

They call it "Sushi Amplified."

Rock N Roll Sushi, which started out in Mobile, Alabama, has now entered Colorado with a new location in Colorado Springs. The Springs has become a regular launching spot for restaurants looking to expand into the state.

Get our free mobile app

There's no reason that going out for sushi can't be fun, and this place certainly wants you to have fun. It seems like a completely different way of presenting sushi; it feels like a Hard Rock approach.

Fort Collins has Wok and Roll, but Rock N Roll Sushi goes far beyond just having a catchy name.

From the Rock N Roll Sushi website:

WE'RE THE ONLY PLACE TO EXPERIENCE THE ROCK YOU LOVE AND THE ROLLS YOU LOVE WITH THE ONES YOU LOVE.

Rock-N-Roll-Sushi-Colorado Facebook/Rock N Roll Sushi loading...

WHAT IS THE MENU LIKE AT ROCK N ROLL SUSHI IN COLORADO?

Their menu is full-on Rock 'N Roll themed-

Instead of Appetizers -- 'Opening Acts'

Instead of Salads - 'Green Room'

Instead of Entrees - 'Headliners'

Instead of Desserts - 'After Party'

SOME ITEMS OFF THE MENU AT ROCK N ROLL SUSHI IN COLORADO:

'Axl Roll'

'British Invasion Roll'

'Punk Rock Roll'

'Tour Bus Roll'

'Crows Surfer Roll'

'Sharp Dressed Roll'

Rock N Roll Sushi expects to bring in up to 25 locations across Colorado. Let's party.

READ ON: 12 of Colorado's Favorite Old Restaurants That Are Still Open As you travel around Colorado this summer you'll probably be looking for a few good places to eat. Check out 12 Colorado restaurants that have been pleasing customers the longest in the Centennial State, and are still going strong today.