Rifle Colorado Police Catch Men on Popular Motorcycle Channel

The Rifle Police Department appeared on the popular motorcycle-themed YouTube channel ‘Moto Madness’ catching a couple of the filmmakers riding recklessly and popping wheelies in town.

Popular YouTube Channel Features Colorado

The YouTube channel in which the interaction with motorcyclists and Rifle Police took place is called 'Moto Madness,' which is quite a popular channel on the platform. For example, the channel has roughly 4.5 million subscribers and the video featuring the Rifle Police officers was watched nearly 80,000 times between the day it was posted, Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, and Friday, May 27th.

Rifle Police Meet Motorcyclists on YouTube

It's unclear as to when exactly the encounter between the motorcyclists and Rifle Police officers occurred, but those familiar with Rifle will realize exactly where the encounter took place right away.

The video begins with the bikers popping wheelies on the frontage road just north of I-70. They are then seen cruising through the Rifle roundabout by the Kum N Go convenience store and eventually by the Rifle Starbucks where they begin to realize that the police are looking for them.

They try to evade police by making a pit stop at the Rifle Walmart but are followed after leaving the parking lot. The bikers then decide to stop in a shopping center where they are approached by two Rifle Police officers.

The officers proceed to tell the riders that they received a call complaining about guys on motorcycles with helmets doing "dumb stuff by Sonic." While the riders try to convince the officers that they have the wrong guys, the policemen are pretty sure that these fellas are the perpetrators.

Finally, after a warning, the police leave the motorcyclists with a card and head on their way.

