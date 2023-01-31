New Study Reveals the Top 15 Richest Towns in Colorado

Money can't buy you happiness, but it can make your life easier. So, who is living the easy life in Colorado?

OLBG.com might have the answer. The website recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest towns across the country — including in the Centennial State.

However, "rich" is a relative term, so OLBG.com looked at the percentage of households earning more than $200,000 per year in each state. Here's what they learned about Colorado.

Central Colorado is rolling in the dough

According to OLBG.com, Denver is the wealthiest city in Colorado, with over 43,000 households raking in more than $200,000 annually.

Colorado Springs comes in second at 15,606 households, while Lakewood comes in third at 14,137.

Arvada and Highlands Ranch round out the top five at 11,915 and 10,292 households, respectively.

Northern Colorado holds steady salaries

OLBG.com reports that a fair amount of Northern Colorado cities have households with salaries above $200,000 — including Boulder, Westminster, Longmont, Thornton, Fort Collins, and Loveland.

Households earning over $200,000 annually sit in the 5,000 range in Boulder and Westminster and in the 4,000 range in Longmont and Thornton.

Fort Collins and Loveland both have more than 3,000 residences breaking the $200,000 threshold.

How Colorado grew in the last decade

OLBG.com notes that Colorado's wealth increased exponentially in the last decade, with cities like Pueblo and Loveland seeing more than a 300% spike in households making over $200,000.

Greeley also saw substantial growth at 181%, and Fort Collins experienced an increase of nearly 140%. Boulder saw the least amount of growth at 65%.

See a breakdown of OLBG.com's full report in the gallery below.

