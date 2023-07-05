A carved wooden sculpture that used to stand tall on the south shore of Lake Loveland now rests on its back west of town. 'Redman' now has a spot on private property where we can all see it and a little shrine.

Ever since it first stood along Lake Loveland, until where it is now, hundreds of thousands of cars have passed by the giant, one of about 75 'Whispering Giants' that you can find across America. Its place in Loveland's history can't be denied, it's good to see that it is still cared after.

Loveland-Redman-Sculpture Google Maps loading...

From around 1980 until 1993, 'Redman,' created by Peter Toth, brought wonder and majesty to the south shore of Lake Loveland. Being wooden, however, the Colorado weather took its toll on the giant, and they took him down in 1993. A local ranch owner, Pat Block offered up her property for the sculpture to be placed.

Then, in late 2022, 'Redman' was too unstable to remain upright, so they lowered him onto his back. Travelers can still see the sculpture from the road, just west of County Road 29.

Loveland-Redman-Sculpture TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

In June of 2023, according to the Reporter-Herald, a local quarry donated some large stones to create a half-circle around 'Redman,' giving his resting place a more fitting look of grandeur.

Loveland-Redman-Sculpture TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

Getting a picture of 'Redman' like above is not too difficult, but you are close to Highway 34, so that can make it a bit unnerving.

Loveland-Redman-Sculpture TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

I wonder how long 'Redman' will last. How many more years out in the elements will we find that he's split in two, or some act of nature finally ends his time?

