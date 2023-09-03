This Colorado home could very well be the most expensive home that has ever been listed in the history of real estate in Colorado. The property is not just a single home but rather a mansion and a caretaker's home. Listed on Realtor, the 8.4-acre property is a staggering $105 million.

The listing price beats out the previous all-time high price of $100 million in 2021. The main home is located at 41 Popcorn Lane. This lavish mountain mansion has unobstructed views of Indy Pass and property access to the Roaring Fork River. These two combined properties are indeed a rare find. With a rarity such as this Colorado property, you are obviously going to pay a premium for such exclusivity.

The two homes can be purchased as one property or individually. The main home has a price tag of $72 million, and the caretaker's house can be purchased for $33 million. Let's be honest: if you had the money, you would undoubtedly want to buy both. Take a look at this Aspen, Colorado, property listed for $105 million on Realtor.

For more information on the properties of 41 Popcorn Lane and 100 Difficult Lane in Aspen, Colorado, see the complete listing on Realtor.

