Ready To Mingle? Kevin Costner Out and About in Downtown Denver

It's no secret that one of the biggest stars to call Colorado home at least part of the year is Academy Award-winning actor and director - and Yellowstone's Dutton family patriarch - Kevin Costner.

We've already shown you what his Aspen home looks like and how you too can call it home at least part of the year for a whopping $36,000 a night.

Also, no secret is the fact that Costner is currently going through a pretty highly publicized divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner. The two share three children together and the divorce process has... well... escalated quickly since their split was announced.

Get our free mobile app

They have publicly squabbled about everything from whose home is whose, to child support amounts and details of their prenup - even going so far as to argue about who keeps which plates and silverware, in addition to other common household items.

They have also been in the news recently because she initially refused to leave the home they shared on 10 acres in Santa Barbara, California, though she did just recently move into another home on the property, usually reserved for staff.

While the permanent living situation is still somewhat up in the air, Costner himself is spending a bit more time in Colorado at the moment it seems, especially as he works on his upcoming film epic "Horizon: An American Saga."

If you're looking to catch a glimpse of him in person, he's been spotted around Downtown Denver recently, captured by fans across social media.

Kevin Costner + Christine Baumgartner's Relationship Timeline Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner married in 2004 and look ready to divorce in 2023, but the intricacies of their relationship timeline reveal it's a bit more complicated. Here are photos from throughout their 20-year relationship, including several of their three children.