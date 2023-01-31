Random Classic Photos Of Grand Junction Colorado Having Fun

Here comes another round of cool surprises. Enjoy 22 Robert Grant photos, selected completely at random, showcasing Grand Junction and Western Colorado folks simply having fun.

This gallery includes everything from balloon rallies, boating, horseback riding, bicycle racing, or families spending time together.

Get our free mobile app

What Do I Mean by 'Random'?

My office at home is filled with file cabinets full of Robert Grant photos and negatives. Tens of thousands have been digitized, stored, and circulated. Tens of thousands haven't. These represent the latest round of discoveries and the first time I've ever shared scans from color negatives.

Bob Grant Negative Sleeve in file cabinet Waylon Jordan loading...

The method to my madness is this - I grab a handful of yet-to-be-digitized photos, usually about a hundred prints or so. These have been sitting in drawers and boxes for 30, 40, 50 years, or more. They are then sorted by subject matter: wildlife, law enforcement, advertising, recreation, etc.

Every other week or so I publish a post similar to this with photos on a theme. Today, the theme is a simple one - Grand Junction and Western Colorado people just having fun doing what they do.

This is Always Fun

I enjoy putting these posts together, and from here, Western Colorado people enjoy seeing them. Part of the fun (and part of the headache from my end) is discovering the identity of those pictures. Regrettably, my grandpa, Robert Grant, almost never wrote down any information on the prints or on the negative's sleeve. If I'm lucky, really lucky, a negative sleeve will have a year written on it.

If You're From Around Here, You're Bound to See Someone You Know

Look closely at these shots. If you've been around the valley since the 80s or earlier, you'll undoubtedly spot someone you know. It happens every time. Sometimes, people see photos of themselves.

Robert Grant Photos - Random Images of People In Grand Junction Colorado Having Fun A number of Robert Grant's negatives were recently uncovered. From those, a handful of random images were selected. These images feature Western Colorado residents simply having fun. Images include balloon rallies, boating, tubing, air shows, and a round or two of golf. These images date back to the 1960s, 70s, and early 80s.

These negatives came from the "negative cabinet" Robert Grant left behind. These are the shots that, shall we say, didn't make the cut. They didn't wind up in the Daily Sentinel or in Bob's calendars. Put simply, the file cabinet represents what journalists call "File 13."

With any of the Robert Grant galleries we publish, please look closely. If you've been around the valley for long, you're bound to recognize someone... maybe even photos of you.

23 Random Shots of People Having Fun in Grand Junction Enjoy 23 shots, chosen entirely at random, of people having fun in Grand Junction and Western Colorado.