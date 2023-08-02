When it comes to serving up authentic and delicious Mexican dishes, Colorado's Cafe Mexicali knows how to do it right. The popular restaurant was first established in Fort Collins in 2005. Since then, the beloved mid-town hotspot has expanded, opening additional locations in Boulder, Greeley, and Johnstown.

Most days, the line at the Fort Collins store is out the door as dozens of hungry diners wait to order yummy, made-from-scratch meals. Cafe Mexicali uses fresh, high-quality ingredients to create flavorful entrees with large portions that continuously keep customers coming back for more. If you haven't tried their famous creamy habanero sauce, you're truly missing out!

Recently, Cafe Mexicali made an exciting announcement that another restaurant is in the works.

The restaurant's fifth Colorado location is moving into the space at 475 East Main Street in Windsor. Although an official opening date has not yet been provided, both the restaurant's website and Instagram account say "Opening Soon!" Staff explained they are working hard to get the Windsor location open and to follow along on social media for updates.