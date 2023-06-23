While the past couple of years have seen many, many old favorite restaurants in Fort Collins close, they've also brought their fair share of exciting new places to check out.

From new BBQ places to hot chicken spots or pizza, pizza, pizza... there's no shortage of new options for your palette to explore in the summer of 2023.

Now, a new spot originally started in Oxford, Mississippi is coming to Fort Collins as a franchise, after opening a successful place down in Lone Tree.

It's called Newk's Eatery, and they've got more than 100 locations across the United States. The new Fort Collins restaurant, located at 1700 S. College, is just south of Prospect and a highly trafficked area part of town.

It serves fast-casual fare, from sandwiches and salads to pizzas and pasta, with a convenient menu where you're allowed to mix and match a couple of different items with their "pick a pair" option.

Now in 13 states, the chain boasts they're on the "upscale spectrum" of the fast-casual category, with gourmet made-from-scratch sandwiches and California-style pizzas at the top of their repertoire.

The South College location is a hot spot of new restaurant activity, at the moment, with Dave's Hot Chicken also set to open soon. Newk's is slated to open later this year.

It's no coincidence, by the way, that Newk's and Dave's Hot Chicken will be neighbors. They are both franchised locally by the same family that brought Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Fort Collins.

