Former Denver Broncos Running Back Phillip Lindsay Has New Team

A Colorado football fan favorite is continuing his football career - but it's not in the NFL.

If you are a football fan in Colorado, you can't help but root for Phillip Lindsay and love his story. Lindsay was born in Denver, played high school football at Denver's South High School, and went on to be a star running back for the Colorado Buffalos.

A Great Underdog Story

It seemed almost like a fairy tale when the Denver Broncos signed Lindsay as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Lindsay wasn't selected by any teams in the draft, but it wasn't because of his lack of talent or toughness. It was all about his small stature 5' 8" 190 pounds. How could he ever make it in the big man's world that is the NFL?

Lindsay proved all the skeptics and doubters wrong by rushing for over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons with the Broncos and earning a trip to the pro bowl. In all, Lindsay played in 42 games for the Broncos over three seasons - starting 32 of them. But, then, injuries came, and his time with the Broncos ended.

Lindsay's Life After the Denver Broncos

Since leaving the Broncos, Lindsay has struggled to catch on with another NFL team, spending time with the Texans, Dolphins, and Colts. Although it's a step down, Lindsay has found a home with a new team he hopes will be his ticket back to the NFL.

Get our free mobile app

Lindsay Signs On With A Professional Football Team

According to Mile High Huddle, Lindsay has signed on to play for the Seatle Sea Dragons of the new XFL. It's a job, but it's not the NFL. According to Over the Cap, Linsay earned more than $5 million during his NFL career but will make nothing close to that in the XFL. According to ESPN, it's estimated that the average XFL player will earn about $60,000 for the entire season, including about $5,000 per game. In the NFL, practice squad players can earn $12,000 per week, and the minimum salary for players on an active roster is $750,000.

This Could Be Phillip Lindsay's Ticket Back To the NFL

For Phillip Lindsay, it's not about the money right now. It's all about showing what he can do on the football field and with any luck will get another shot to play for an NFL team. The XFL season runs til the middle of May so be looking on the TV schedule for a Seattle game and you should be able to see Lindsay in action.

Denver Bronco Players You Totally Forgot About and Shouldn’t Have Through the years there have been notable players who came along and made a significant contribution to the Denver Broncos but have long since been forgotten. Take a look at this Denver Broncos flashback gallery and I'm sure you'll find yourself saying "oh, yeah, I remember him.