A singer from Texas, and a football star from Louisiana, coming together in Colorado for a duet about that Lone Star state. It's another reason to love the iconic quarterback.

Over 9,000 Parker McCollum fans at Red Rocks got a great surprise; like a safety catching an interception and running it in for a touchdown. Manning just eats up a crowd, and the camera loves him. It had to have been a blast for everyone.

Peyton-Manning Getty Images loading...

Who does not love the former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning? The guy is just so darn charming, with that southern drawl and sharp sense of humor.

The way that Manning is so media savvy, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that he'd be into singing a song on stage at Red Rocks.

PEYTON MANNING ON STAGE AT RED ROCKS IN COLORADO

It was during Parker McCollum's big show at Red Rocks on August 10, 2023, that fans in the audience got to hear the stylish tones of Manning singing along with the big Country star.

Parker-McCollum Getty Images loading...

McCollum has been in the industry since 2013, in the last few years, he's really seen things take off.

During McCollum's Red Rocks show, he began singing a hit by the famous County duo Brooks & Dunn, "Red Dirt Road." It was just as the first chorus was underway, that "The Cowboy" Peyton Manning comes from backstage.

Then he was, singing right along with McCollum, with a mic in his right and a cup (of beer?) in the other.

Peyton lets McCollum sing the verses, while he drinks from his cup. He joins back in on the chorus. Perhaps Manning doesn't know that song that well. That's OK; it's still one of the coolest things.

