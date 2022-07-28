Man Uses Pepper Spray and Knife to Rob Colorado Hardware Store

Typically, when you hear about someone robbing a business, the accused party may have one weapon with them. However, a man is currently accused of robbing a Colorado hardware store with an interesting combination of weapons; pepper spray and a large knife.

Man Robs Colorado Hardware Store with Pepper Spray and Large Knife

The incident took place at a Home Depot hardware store in Glendale, Colorado, a suburb of Denver southeast of the metro area:

The store is located in a rather affluent part of town near the Cherry Creek Shopping Center as well as the Cherry Creek Country Club at 860 S. Colorado Boulevard, Glendale, Colorado:

The incident took place at roughly 7 p.m. on Monday, July 11th, 2022 when a yet-to-be-identified man began his trip to the Home Depot store with what appeared to be some leisurely shopping, gathering numerous items which have been estimated to have been worth hundreds of dollars.

However, it quickly became apparent that the man wasn't planning on paying for his items as while on his way out of the store, the man was stopped by employees and confronted about the items he was attempting to carry out.

It was at this point that the man took out a canister of pepper spray and a large knife, both of which he threatened the employees with before fleeing the scene.

Details About Colorado Home Depot Robber

While the identity of the man has yet to be determined, it has been reported that the man is roughly 5' 6" in height with brown hair, a medium build, and weighing an estimated 200lbs.

He is said to have gotten into a GMC pickup truck to flee the scene of the robbery which has also been said to have been stolen.

If you have any information on the man, you are encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department.

