The Grammy award-winning a cappella group out of Texas will be launching their annual holiday tour on November 14, 2023, with one of 21 shows being in Loveland.

Thanks to a radio promotion that had winners meeting the cast of the TV show 'Glee,' America and the world have been entertained by these amazing voices. When they stop in Loveland, they'll be helping Northern Colorado kick off the holidays.

Pentatonix-Loveland-Colorado (2) Facebook/Pentatonix loading...

The group's first official album came out in 2014, and they've lit up faces, ever since. Four men and one woman blending their voices together to create some of the most fun Pop songs and the most wonderful Christmas songs.

The quintet first got their start as a trio that competed in a radio contest to meet the cast of 'Glee.' They submitted a rendition of the Lady Gaga (featuring Beyoncé) song 'Telephone.' They did not win that competition, but their song put them on the road to stardom.

Later, the full group went on to win season three of 'The Sing-Off.'

WHAT GRAMMYS HAVE PENTATONIX WON?

2015 - Best Arrangement, Instrumental, or A Cappella - "Daft Punk."

- "Daft Punk." 2016 - Best Arrangement, instrumental, or A Cappella - "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy."

- "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." 2017 - Best County Duo/Group Performance - "Jolene" w/Dolly Parton.

WHEN WILL PENTATONIX BE IN LOVELAND, COLORADO?

Pentatonix 'The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year' - Sunday, November 19, 2023

Blue Arena (formerly Budweiser Events Center as of October 1, 2023)

Tickets: On sale (with four VIP package options) Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Pre-Sale Code: SING

