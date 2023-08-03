You Will Pay With The Palm Of Your Hand in Colorado This Year

Technology is changing and evolving constantly. The more technology our world gets, the faster a new gadget or tool is available.

Forget your wallet. You will be able to pay with the palm of your hand in Colorado soon.

The Verge reports that Amazon has created something called Amazon One and it is now available at select Whole Foods locations across the nation.

YOU MIGHT BE WONDERING HOW IT WORKS

Amazon Palm Reader

The palm readers won't tell you about your future fortunes, but these readers will help you pay for your groceries. Amazon One uses infrared light to scan your hand and pay for your groceries.

You will need to register your palm at Whole Foods and connect your palm print to your Amazon account.

TAKE A LOOK AT SOMEBODY USING THE PALM SCANNER

THIS IS STRANGE… OR IS IT?

nervous woman

Initially, when I heard about this it freaked me out. Who has access to my palm print? Why is this necessary?

Then I thought about how many of us already use our phones and smartwatches to pay. It is interesting to see how we gradually integrate new technology into our lives.

For example, I went to an Amazon store in Seattle once that had thousands of cameras on the ceiling. I scanned my phone when I walked in and the cameras tracked what I put in my cart.

I walked out of the store without going to a cash register. The cameras on the ceiling automatically charged me.

I wanted to know how Colorado felt about the palm reading technology. Here are some thoughts and opinions from you.

