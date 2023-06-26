Break out your spray bottle fan and your smile for a full day of the 4th of July festivities in Fort Collins. The benefit of all the rain we have had is a low fire danger. That means finally, the 4th of July can go on as planned!

4th of July in Fort Collins has events for everyone throughout the day followed by a fantastic fireworks display over Sheldon Lake at City Park.

The Stars and Stripes Golf Tournament and the FireKracker 5K Run/Walk start the day off at 7:30 a.m. in City Park. The 5K start line is near the intersection of Sheldon Drive and City Park Drive. You can sign up for the Stars and Stripes Golf Tournament by calling the City Park Nine Pro Shop at 970-221-6650.

Once you wrap up that run or walk, head over to Mountain Avenue for the 4th of July Parade, which starts at Howes and goes West up Mountain Avenue to City Park. The parade begins at 10 a.m.

Events at City Park happen all throughout the day:

There's baseball all day at City Park kicking off with the Old Timers Baseball Game at 1 p.m.

City Park Pool will have special hours from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Trolly Rides go from 1 pm to 5 pm.

There's a Family Fun Zone on the east side of the City Park playground happening from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Live Music with Write Minded at 4:00 p.m. The Burroughs at 5:30 p.m. Fort Collins Symphony at 8:10 p.m. before the fireworks

Food!!! Food Trucks will be onsite from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The day wraps up with a huge fireworks celebration set to start at 9:35 p.m. that can be seen from all over Fort Collins. This year’s festivities will be themed around celebrating 150 years of City Service in Fort Collins.

Make sure you sign up for text alerts during the Independence Day Community Celebration by texting FoCo4th to 888-777. This will alert you to any delays or emergency information.

Streets all around City Park will be closed. Full parking and closure information can be found here. It's a good idea to take advantage of the free Shuttle service from Transfort.