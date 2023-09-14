On September 9, 2023, professional, amateur, and student artists created over 100 pieces of chalk art in Downtown Loveland to help raise funds for Alternatives to Violence.

Alternatives to Violence (ATV) has been in the Northern Colorado area since 1983; in its 20th year, it held its 13th annual "Pastels on 5th" festival in Downtown Loveland.

Dozens of artists donated their time and talent to create their pieces of art, while sponsors bought spaces along the sidewalks, with that money helping ATV.

Loveland-Colorado-Pastels-on-5th-Sidewalk-Art Canva.com loading...

Pastels on 5th was founded in 2011 as a benefit for Alternatives to Violence. The festival was designed to be a "win-win" for Loveland artists, businesses, and community members.

Alternatives to Violence's mission:

...to provides shelter, advocacy, education and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Since starting in 2011, the event has raised over $100,000 to help many, many people. The day is filled with music, food, and art. There's even a big area for kids to create their own chalk art.

Loveland-Colorado-Pastels-on-5th-Sidewalk-Art TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

We stopped by Downtown Loveland the day after the event to get photos of all the great pieces of chalk art, done by these great artists.

There were many different styles, with themes such as:

Portraits.

Animals.

Landscapes.

Abstracts.

Fantasy.

3-D.

All, of course, were very colorful, including the one that was judged by a panel to be the best. Also, one was tapped as being the best by a young artist.

Take a look:

100+ Pieces of Wonderful Sidewalk Art in Loveland In September of 2023, Alternatives to Violence held their annual "Pastels on 5th" in Downtown Loveland. Over 100 pieces of art were created along the sidewalks by local artists, raising money to provides shelter, advocacy, education and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

MORE Colorado Chalk Art Check out some of the great chalk art at the 2019 Denver Chalk Art Festival.