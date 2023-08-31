Out of Town Visitor? What You Should Go See in Northern Colorado

When you have an out-of-town guest, what landmarks do you like to show them?

There are countless things that you can show them in Northern Colorado. We are lucky to have plenty of options for entertainment.

Recently, I had my girlfriend's little sisters come and visit us. I was racking my brain, trying to figure out what to do. My girlfriend's sisters are both under 21. My options were limited. When my friends visit, I usually take them on a brewery tour. It's easy.

Having my girlfriend's sisters forced me to think outside of the box.

I threw in the towel and asked Northern Colorado for some recommendations on Facebook.

Here are some of Northern Colorado's favorite landmarks.

Of Course, There Were Some Sarcastic Responses

Although this was supposed to be a positive post, many Northern Coloradans wanted to tease Colorado. These are some of the comments that made me chuckle to myself and roll my eyes.

Welcome to Wyoming sign at border. The way out of Colorado! - Tom Ayotte

The thanks for leaving sign - Dusty Franklin The 736 year long I-25 construction. - Andrew James Coover

What We Ended Up Doing

My girlfriend's little sisters were here for 5 days. Here is what we did during their time here.

Swam at Horsetooth Reservoir

Attended Tour de Fat. I drank beer and they played games and enjoyed music.

Went to Old Town Fort Collins four times (they really enjoyed buying small toys and trinckets).

Ate ice-cream at Walrus ice-cream.

Went to Waffle House twice.

Watched way too many Disney movies at home.

