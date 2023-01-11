Two cats for the price of one and an adorable puppy, recently rescued, are ready to find their forever homes in Grand Junction.

We are featuring some loveable pets today from the Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are available for adoption right now. Take a look at our featured pets of the week and see if maybe you fall in love and decide to take one -possibly two - home.

Two For the Price of One

Boston and Tallahassee are a bonded brother/sister pair that would love to find a new home together. These beautiful cats came to Roice-Hurst as kittens and were battling upper respiratory infections. Unfortunately, Tallahassee lost one eye during this time, but it doesn't slow him down. In this case, you are able to adopt both of these cats for the adoption fee of one.

Rescued Puppy Looks For Her First Loving Home

Belle came to Roice-Hurst after being rescued from a neglect situation along with four other hound dogs. Belle is just four-months-old and on the shy side, but once she realizes she's safe, she is sweet as can be and warms up quickly. Belle has never had a loving home before and can't wait for a loving family to take her home. She seems to do okay around other dogs.

Karma In the Spotlight Again

We have featured Karma a number of times and we are still hoping to find a loving home for this sweet girl. Karma is 10 years old and would love to be the only pet in a home with plenty of squeaky toys. She may be open to the right canine sibling and is going to give some family lots of love and fun.

If you would like to meet one of our featured pets or see what animals are available at Roice-Hurst Humane Society, visit the shelter Tuesday through Sunday between noon and 4:00 p.m.