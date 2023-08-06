One Colorado City Is One of the Most Rat Infested in Nation

Rats are one of the most common pests in the nation. Whether they are in your home or outdoors, most people find them to be unwelcome guests.

While some people keep rats as pets, there is no denying that they can be a nuisance when they are not wanted.

Orkin put together a list of the most rat-infested cities across the country, and one Colorado city is on the top 10.

WHAT CITY IS ON THE LIST?

Denver is the 10th most rat-infested city in our country. Orkin compiled their data and created their rankings based on the number of treatments made in each metropolitan area.

Denver is the only city in Colorado that was on the list. Only large metropolitan cities cracked the top 10.

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 MOST RAT-INFESTED CITIES IN THE UNITED STATES

According to Orkin.

#5 - San Francisco

#4 - Washington D.C.

#3 - Los Angeles

#2 - New York

#1 - Chicago

Quick side note: I am shocked that Los Angeles was not #1. My older brother lives in Los Angeles and I swear I saw a rat every ten steps when I was in Studio City.

HOW COMMON ARE RODENT PROBLEMS?

According to Pest World, rodents invade 21 million homes in the U.S. per year. Rodents are most commonly found in your kitchen.

Rodents are most commonly invading homes during the fall and winter months.

WHAT ARE THE BEST METHODS FOR PREVENTING A RAT INFESTATION?

The United States Environmental Protection Agency provides this advice:

Seal holes inside and outside the home to keep rodents out. This may be as simple as plugging small holes with steel wool, or patching holes in inside or outside walls. Remove potential rodent nesting sites from your property, including leaf piles and deep mulch. Clean up food and water sources in and near your house.

