Did you know that Colorado is an extremely haunted state? Not only is Colorado filled with paranormal activity, but Coloradans crave ghosts and haunted houses. In fact, Coloradans are obsessed with ghosts more than most states.

There have been plenty of ghost sightings in Northern Colorado. Here are three places where you are most likely to find one.

Carter Lake

1800 South County Rd 31, Loveland, CO 80537

Although Loveland’s Carter Lake is gorgeous, you might want to think twice about going on an adventure by yourself. There have been multiple sightings of Mr. Bennet, a settler who was murdered over 100 years ago.

Talk about creepy!

Mr. Bennet typically doesn’t say hello. He keeps to himself and the bag he carries with him.

Book a Fort Collins Ghost Tour

Seeking the paranormal can be scary and intimidating. Rather than having an adventure on your own, maybe you should be guided by a professional.

The Fort Collins Ghost Tour is a perfect way to explore Old Town Fort Collins. Ghost tours happen every Friday and Saturday, and all ages are welcome.

Your guide will give you insight into local legends and paranormal stories that have haunted Fort Collins for years.

Book a tour here.

Walrus Ice Cream Is Haunted?

125 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Believe it or not, yes.

The lore behind the building is the only thing more chilling than the ice cream at Walrus Ice Cream. In 1919, Charlie Dennebeck opened Dinnebeck’s Café at 165 N. College Ave. Nothing awful happened.

However, Charlie’s presence looms in the building now known as Walrus Ice Cream. Charlie likes to knock clocks off the walls when the shop gets busy.

