Who doesn't love a new dining experience in Colorado? How about a new place to sit down and get a great steak?

In a quick turnaround, a restaurant in Loveland has gone from one concept to another, and they are ready to show off their new menu.

In what comes across as "something completely different" from what they were, Downtown Loveland, Colorado's, Betta Gumbo is now a steakhouse.

This is going to be a big deal for Lovelanders, and those around Loveland; Betta Gumbo has been around for more than 10 years, as a place for Cajun and Southern fare. To now be a steakhouse, may throw those patrons for a loop.

WHY DID BETTA GUMBO IN LOVELAND, COLORADO, CHANGE?

Chef Clay announced that he thought that the market had changed so much, that this new concept was the way to go.

I may be crazy... but I'm also crazy, like a fox.

WHEN DID BETTA GUMBO IN LOVELAND, COLORADO, BECOME A STEAKHOUSE?

The new concept, The People's Steakhouse, began operation on August 1, 2023, in the same spot that Betta Gumbo existed in Downtown Loveland.

Above, Betta Gumbo's great mural still welcomes diners to The People's Steakhouse in Downtown Loveland.

HOW MUCH ARE THE STEAKS AT THE NEW STEAKHOUSE IN LOVELAND, COLORADO?

12 oz. Ribeye: $39.

Prime Rib (available every day): $38.

12. oz. New York Strip: $38.

9 oz. Sirloin: $32.

WHAT OTHER ITEMS ARE ON THE MENU AT THE NEW STEAKHOUSE IN LOVELAND, COLORADO?

Grilled Salmon.

Smoked Half Chicken.

Country Fried Steak.

Shrimp Scampi.

Brisket.

Spaghetti Bolognese.

The People's Steakhouse Dinner Menu:

The People's Steakhouse Drink Menu:

This writer enjoyed the New York Strip. It was delicious.

