A local restaurateur has made a bold decision to completely change what one of his restaurants is doing. It means the end of one of Northern Colorado's favorite spots.

For over 10 years, this restaurant has pleased the people in its community; so much so, that they opened a second location in Northern Colorado. Now, they've made the decision to let the first location go.

Just when you thought that Chef Clay's Betta Gumbo was positioning to be in towns across the Front Range of Colorado, he's going from two towns to just one.

In what comes in somewhat shocking news, it's true: Betta Gumbo in Loveland is no more.

It was in 2013, that Chef Clay Caldwell opened up Mo' Betta Gumbo at the corner of Fourth Street and Cleveland in Downtown Loveland. It was a new concept for the area: New Orleans-style fun, with great Cajun-creole food and drinks.

In 2020, Chef Clay moved the restaurant into The Foundry, becoming one of the "founding" restaurants within The Foundry. The move came with a name change, from Mo' Betta Gumbo to Betta Gumbo.

In late 2021, Chef Clay announced that Windsor be the second location for Betta Gumbo. The Windsor location now, is as much of a hit as the original Loveland hot spot.

WHAT'S HAPPENING TO BETTA GUMBO IN LOVELAND, COLORADO?

After having to deal with water damage that came from an apartment above the Loveland Betta Gumbo for about a month, Chef Clay had an "epiphany:" He's shutting the original Betta Gumbo down.

From Chef Clay:

Most people think I'm crazy as Hell, and I am, but I'm also crazy like a fox. ....Downtown Loveland has made some shifts, and it's time to respond to that.

Chef Clay has closed the Loveland Betta Gumbo as of July 24, 2023. On August 1, 2023, the space will become a completely different restaurant.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR WHAT WAS BETTA GUMBO IN LOVELAND, COLORADO?

Chef Clay:

It's going to be a steakhouse. It's going to be different than anything you've ever seen. I haven't lost my mind... but I am a risk-taker. .. Come see ... The People's Steakhouse

Downtown Loveland has a couple of steakhouses, already: The Black Steer and Chophouse Loveland.

Many, many people in and around Loveland have loved Betta Gumbo and Chef Clay. It'll be very interesting to see how the new concept is received.

