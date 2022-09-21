Several New Restaurants Are Opening In Grand Junction Colorado

Are you ready for Five Guys, Culver's, and other restaurants opening in Grand Junction?

New Burger Joints In Grand Junction

Hamburger lovers in the Grand Valley should be thrilled about the addition of two new classic hamburger joints that are likely to become favorite burger destinations for years to come. Five Guys and Culver's are both well-known commodities in the hamburger business.

Culver's and Their Famous Butter Burgers and Custard

Culver's has been around since 1984 and now boasts more than 900 restaurants across the country in 26 different states. With 24 states still untouched by the Culver's chain, there's plenty of room for growth.

Culver's is known for their butter burgers, and frozen custard, but it's not just burgers. Chicken sandwiches, fish, French fries, cheese curds, and salad are also on the menu.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

Five Guys Finally Finds Grand Junction

Five Guys has been around almost as long as Culvers, starting up in 1986. With more than 1500 locations worldwide, you can't help but wonder why it's taken them so long to find Grand Junction, Colorado. It's really been in the past 20 years that Five Guys has exploded with growth.

At Five Guys it's mostly about the hand-crafted burgers, "heaven on a bun" they call it. But they also have dogs and grilled cheese, and even a veggie sandwich. The fries are pretty special with two styles to choose from - Five Guys Style and Cajun Style for those that enjoy a little spice. On the ice cream side, Five Guys offers milkshakes with a variety of add-ins.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

