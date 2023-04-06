Grand Junction parents with school-age kids will have another option for their children's education this fall.

New School Starts With Grades K-8

Ascent Classical Academy is opening a charter school this fall in Grand Junction. Initially, the school will serve grades K-8, but will add a grade each year until it serves all grades K-12.

The new school will not be run by District 51 but is authorized by the Charter School Institute which oversees charter schools across the state including Monument View Montessori in Fruita and Caprock Academy in Grand Junction. Other charter schools in Grand Junction include Juniper Ridge, Independence Academy, and Mesa Valley Community School.

What Is Ascent Classical Academy?

ACA is a "replication" school, which means it has other Colorado locations including Golden, Lone Tree, and Windsor. Another school is being planned for Durango, while the academy in Castle Rock closed in 2021.

According to their website, Ascent Classical Academy of Grand Junction "will be a licensed curriculum school as part of the Barney Charter School Initiative, an initiative of Hillsdale College’s K-12 program. Hillsdale College is a conservative Christian liberal arts college in Michigan, founded in the 1800s by members of the Free Will Baptists.

Ascent Classical Academy is a tuition-free school, and is currently receiving applications for the upcoming school year.

Where Is Ascent Classical Academy Located?

The new school will be located at 545 31 Road in Grand Junction, the former location of Rocky Mountain Gun Club. The first day of class is scheduled for August 28, 2023 with the last day of school being May 24, 2024. The school day will start at 7:40 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m.