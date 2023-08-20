Colorado is not a cheap state to live in by any means. When it comes to the cost of living when looking for a home, it can be jarring. If you take a look at some of the states surrounding Colorado, you will instantly see a price drop in housing and pretty much any other category when it comes to the cost of living.

I have seen many people on social media state that Colorado has gotten too expensive to live here and they are planning on moving somewhere cheaper. When comparing Fort Collins, Colorado, to Wichita, Kansas, the decrease in housing prices is staggering. According to BestPlaces.net, the median home cost is approximately 68 percent less.

If Kansas is a place you may want to live, we have a home to show you. This home is located in Derby, Kansas, which is a suburb of Wichita. This home is one of the most expensive in the town of Derby and is listed on Realtor for $1.45 million.

The home itself has over 7,200 square feet of living space and nearly two acres of land. Here is the best part. The property has an airplane hanger attached to the home and a private airstrip.

Take a look at this home located at 7053 South 143rd Street in Derby, Kansas, listed for $1.45 million.

If you would like more information on this home, you can see the full listing on Realtor.

