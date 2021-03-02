Nancy Wilson Unveils Track Listing for Debut Solo LP ‘You and Me’

Nancy Wilson has released more details of her upcoming debut solo album, You and Me, including the full track listing and cover artwork.

The Heart cofounder recorded the LP in her California home studio, with band members and guest musicians joining remotely.

“I felt like I was once again able to reconnect with my pre-Heart self, my college-girl self, creating poetic, intimate and romantic songs, which pretty much is what I first brought in to Heart,” Wilson explained in a press release.

You and Me is mainly made up of originals, though a few covers are also included on the album. Wilson’s version of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” came out last fall, giving fans their first taste of her solo debut. Other covers include renditions of Pearl Jam’s “Daughter,” the Cranberries “Dreams” and Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer.” The latter tune features vocals by Sammy Hagar, one of several notable guest appearances on the LP.

Elsewhere, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins contributed to the original track “Party at the Angel Ballroom.” Closing song “4 Edward” is an acoustic instrumental dedicated to the memory of Eddie Van Halen.

Wilson has won four Grammy Awards, been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and sold more than 35 million albums worldwide. Still, You and Me marks the first solo studio album in her long career.

“I don’t know why it took me so long to do this,” she confessed. “Maybe I was stuck in traffic, maybe I was stuck in the Heart vortex of it all.”

You and Me is set for release on May 7. You can see the track listing below.

Nancy Wilson, ‘You and Me’ Track Listing

1. “You and Me”

2. “The Rising”

3. “I’ll Find You

4. “Daughter”

5. “Party at the Angel Ballroom” (feat. Duff McKagan & Taylor Hawkins)

6. “The Boxer” (feat. Sammy Hagar)

7. “Walk Away”

8. “The Inbetween”

9. “Dreams” (feat. Liv Warfield)

10. “The Dragon”

11. “We Meet Again”

12. “4 Edward”

