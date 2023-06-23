What Is Mountain Target? Colorado Target Is Beloved on TikTok

Did you know that Colorado is home to a famous Target?

Target, the second biggest department store in America, has nearly 2,000 stores and Colorado is home to one of the most viral locations.

I didn't know what "Mountain Target" was until I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok and found this video.

Target Is Jumping on The Trend Too

I guess we now know that Target prefers skiing to snowboarding. I won't hold it against them.

Coloradans Aren't Impressed. Why Is Everybody Else?

The comments section on any "Mountain Target" video is hilarious. About 80% of commenters are from non-Coloradans, however, the comments that make me laugh are from Coloradans not understanding what the big deal is.

One comment:

Lived here for 30 years and this is the first time I'm hearing about this "famous Target" - @l0w_fr3qu3ncies (TikTok)

Here's another:

POV: You're a Colorado native but never been to Silverthorne but definitely love Target - @rainxvic (TikTok)

And here is my personal favorite:

i work there, we aren't that famous - @hey.its.hannah1 (TikTok)

Why Is Mountain Target Such A Big Deal to Non-Coloradans?

Beautiful mountain view at target TikTok @Bigtimewizard, Canva loading...

It's the view. Mountain Target is tucked in the Rockies and offers a beautiful view. To Coloradans, this view isn't uncommon. It is fun to watch outsiders discover our stunning landscapes.

Let's Take A Look At The Store

Front of mountain target @Ashleylucilleb (TikTok), Canva loading...

The store itself looks unique too. This Target in Colorado looks so cozy that I want to find the couch section and take a nap.

Where is Mountain Target?

Canva Canva loading...

Mountain Target is in Silverthorne, CO. Silverthorn is 67 miles west of Denver, 127 southwest of Fort Collins, and 180 miles east of Grand Junction.

