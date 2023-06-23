What Is Mountain Target? Colorado Target Is Beloved on TikTok
Did you know that Colorado is home to a famous Target?
Target, the second biggest department store in America, has nearly 2,000 stores and Colorado is home to one of the most viral locations.
I didn't know what "Mountain Target" was until I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok and found this video.
Target Is Jumping on The Trend Too
I guess we now know that Target prefers skiing to snowboarding. I won't hold it against them.
Coloradans Aren't Impressed. Why Is Everybody Else?
The comments section on any "Mountain Target" video is hilarious. About 80% of commenters are from non-Coloradans, however, the comments that make me laugh are from Coloradans not understanding what the big deal is.
One comment:
Lived here for 30 years and this is the first time I'm hearing about this "famous Target" - @l0w_fr3qu3ncies (TikTok)
Here's another:
POV: You're a Colorado native but never been to Silverthorne but definitely love Target - @rainxvic (TikTok)
And here is my personal favorite:
i work there, we aren't that famous - @hey.its.hannah1 (TikTok)
Why Is Mountain Target Such A Big Deal to Non-Coloradans?
It's the view. Mountain Target is tucked in the Rockies and offers a beautiful view. To Coloradans, this view isn't uncommon. It is fun to watch outsiders discover our stunning landscapes.
Let's Take A Look At The Store
The store itself looks unique too. This Target in Colorado looks so cozy that I want to find the couch section and take a nap.
Where is Mountain Target?
Mountain Target is in Silverthorne, CO. Silverthorn is 67 miles west of Denver, 127 southwest of Fort Collins, and 180 miles east of Grand Junction.