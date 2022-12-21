Study Reveals Colorado’s Favorite Show to Watch on Netflix

There's nothing better than curling up on the couch and putting on your favorite TV show — but what does Colorado like to watch?

We might have the answer.

Bookies.com recently analyzed Google Trends to find each state's favorite Netflix show and determine the most popular series in the U.S.

The most popular TV shows in the U.S.

Overall, the majority of the country is enjoying Peaky Blinders, a British drama about a crime gang that begins running the streets of England after World War I.

Peaky Blinders // Facebook Peaky Blinders // Facebook loading...

Other states can't get enough of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a fictionalized account of the serial killer's 1980 Wisconsin murders.

But what are Colorado residents binge-watching?

Colorado residents love the Addams Family

That's right — Colorado residents can't get enough of Nevermore Acadamy, Thing, and America's favorite creepy, kooky family.

Our preferred Netflix show is Wednesday, Tim Burton's take on the beloved classic that follows the Addams family's eldest daughter on her adventures at a supernatural high school.

Colorado isn't the only state obsessed with Wednesday. Residents in Montana, Arizona, and Illinois are watching with us.

What is everyone else watching?

Other states have different Netflix preferences. Our neighbors to the north, Wyoming, are still into Criminal Minds, while states like North Dakota, Mississippi, and South Carolina are streaming Better Caul Saul.

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television // Better Call Saul - Facebook Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television // Better Call Saul - Facebook loading...

Shows like Derry Girls, The Mole, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and The Watcher are other U.S. favorites.

