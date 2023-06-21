Merriam-Webster defines patriotism as a "love for or devotion to one's country."

However, according to NewsNation, a Wall Street Journal-NORC poll from earlier this year found that only 38% of Americans consider patriotism to be "very important" — a 32% decrease from 1998.

Despite this, patriotism appears to be top of mind for Colorado residents. WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine the most patriotic states in the U.S. — and the Centennial State is in 8th place.

Determining the most patriotic states in America

To find America's most patriotic states, WalletHub looked at two categories: military and civic engagement.

For the former, the company analyzed each state's average military enlistees, veterans, active-duty military personnel, and civilian adult population in the military reserves.

For the latter, WalletHub considered a state's share of adults who voted in the 2020 elections, volunteer statistics, jury participation, civic life, and history or civics education.

Breaking down Patriotism in Colorado

According to WalletHub, Colorado has an overall patriotism score of 53.30, ranking 11th in military engagement and 13th in civic engagement.

Specifically, the Centennial State ranks first in history or civics education, fourth in AmeriCorps volunteers per capita, sixth in Peace Corps volunteers per capita, and 11th in active-duty military personnel.

So, what does this say about Colorado residents? WalletHub has an idea.

"[Patriotism] is in compassionate behavior and action. It is fighting for justice against injustice," Ralph Young, Professor of History at Temple University, told the company. "It is in being part of the solution and not part of the problem."

See where other states rank on the patriotism scale in the gallery below.

