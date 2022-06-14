Most Expensive House For Sale In Colorado Compared to Nebraska

How does the most expensive house currently on the market in Colorado compare to the most expensive house on the market in Nebraska? Let's take a look.

Real estate can be a bit wonky. These two properties are located 735 miles from one another. How drastically will they vary in price?

House #1 - Aspen, Colorado

As you are no doubt aware, any real estate in Aspen, Colorado is pricey. Not long ago we did a post about an Aspen home which happened to be the most expensive piece of property for sale in the United States at that particular moment.

The home featured today, located at 1650 McLain Flats Road in Aspen, is listed at $55,000,000. At that price, it would cost you almost a quarter of a million dollars a month in mortgage payments.

The home, built in 1986, features:

22,684 square feet

21.38 acres

8 bedrooms

2 bedroom guest house

12.5 baths

gym

regulation-sized basketball court

racquetball court

indoor swimming pool

running track

game room

massage room

House #2 - Bennington, Nebraska

Bennington is located in east Nebraska, right on the Nebraska/Iowa state line. This home, located at 17462 Island Circle, is priced at $3,750,000. At that price, it would cost you an estimated $21,142 a month to own it. That comes in at less than 1/10th the monthly mortgage payment of the house in Colorado. This home, built in 2016, features:

7, 437 square feet

1.03 acres

4 bed

4.5 bath

Chef's kitchen

bar

heated floors

hot tub

home theater

2 guest suites

fitness room

Honorable Mention

Looking at Realtor.com, there appears to be a house in Nebraska listed at a much higher price than the property featured here. However, after a closer look, the listing price of almost half a billion dollars looks as though it might be in error. The price of $445,000,000 seems a bit steep for a 3,361-square-foot house in Omaha.

Making The Comparison

I believe you'll agree that both properties are magnificent. Why the comparison? Why not? I was curious to see how drastic the costs would be between Colorado and Nebraska, while simultaneously taking into account the differences in the properties.

Both properties were located on the website Realtor. com.

For the Record...

These two properties have absolutely nothing to do with one another. In addition, I am not a realtor and am in no way affiliated with the owners and/or listing agent(s) for these properties. Neither I nor the owners of this website have any interest in these listings.

