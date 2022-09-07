Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.

That being said, it's probably no surprise that the most expensive home currently for sale in Colorado is located not just in the town of Aspen, but directly on the famous ski mountain.

The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado

Get our free mobile app

The most expensive home for sale in Colorado carries a price tag of a whopping $100,000,000. To save you some time counting all of those zeroes, that's $100 million.

The home is located at 730 S Galena Street, Aspen, CO 81611, and with ten bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, clocks in at 14,154 square feet in area while sitting on a 1.4-acre lot.

One of the reasons that the home is so expensive has little to do with its size, but rather its location.

Location of Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado

As mentioned above, the home is located at 730 South Galena Street, but if you're not familiar with Aspen, you may not know where that is right off the top of your head. Well, if you've ever skied Aspen, you may have passed right by the home as it is located right on the mountain just up the hill from the Silver Queen Gondola.

The home is absolutely stunning in numerous ways and there are definitely numerous reasons why it carries such a hefty price tag.

Take a virtual tour of the most expensive home for sale in Colorado at $100,000,000:

Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado Take a virtual tour of a home worth $100 million, making it the most expensive home currently for sale in Colorado.

$49 Million Aspen Home is Paradise in the Mountains Take a virtual tour of a spectacular home for sale in Aspen that carries a $49 million price tag.

$37 Million Aspen Home has Arcade + Massage Room A home listed for $37 million in the heart of Aspen has its own elevator, rooftop patio, arcade, massage room, and even virtual golf.

[Stephen Shane Property]