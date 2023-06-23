Tired of Mosquito Bites in Colorado? Try These 3 Strategies

Colorado's got it all—gorgeous mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and plenty of outdoor activities. But you know what else it's got? Mosquitoes.

These tiny bloodsuckers can turn a peaceful evening into an itchy disaster.

Recently, I was relaxing in my backyard. I had a cozy spot and I took a snooze. I woke up 30 minutes later to a swarm of mosquitos. Mosquitos in Colorado waste no time and have no problem making you their main course.

If you're tired of getting chewed up by mosquitoes in Colorado, fear not! I've got some tricks up my sleeve that will help you enjoy the great outdoors without becoming a walking buffet.

Mother Nature Can Have Your Back

Basil Plant

You can defend your home by using your green thumb! There are many plants in Colorado you can use to repel mosquitos. According to Colorado Pest Management, here are some plants you can purchase to defend your home.

Citronella

Basil

Lemon Balm

The Magic Spray

Mosquito Spray Application

Sometimes enough is enough. You've tried natural solutions and nothing is working. Try to find mosquito repellant with DEET or picaridin.

If you would like to go the natural route try a product with lemon eucalyptus.

Create An Unwelcoming Environment

No standing water -- birdbath -- gutters -- flower bed

Standing water is a party zone for mosquitos. So, take away their dance floor. Make sure to dump out any standing water near your home.

Standing water zones can include:

Buckets

Birdbaths

Flower pots

Gutters

Mosquitos are constantly looking for a hospitable home. Eliminating standing water will keep mosquitos and other pests away from your home.

You should remember that mosquitos are most active at dawn and dusk. If you are planning an outdoor activity, I would recommend planning during daytime hours.

