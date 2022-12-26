Don’t Throw Snowballs in Aspen + More Fun Facts About Colorado

I love fun facts. It's always fascinating to find out something odd, particularly about the place you live. You may have seen me mention this before, but if you're smarter than the average bear, you know there is way too much that's odd about Colorado to be contained within one list. Honestly, two probably won't cut it, either. We'll probably be talking about this again in the future.

In the meantime, we've found some more fun, interesting, and downright strange facts about the Centennial State for your perusal. Check out a complete list at OutThereColorado.com, and if you can think of anything interesting that we might have missed, make sure you let us know on our mobile app:

It is illegal to throw snowballs in Aspen.

Living in a state that, traditionally, gets as much snow as we get here in Colorado, you probably feel the urge, from time to time, to pick up a pile of snow and throw it at somebody. Historically, this is known as throwing a 'snowball', just in case you were unaware. Don't be unaware of the existence of snowballs in Aspen, though, as throwing snowballs at any person or building is illegal in the town. Which raises the question: who threw the last snowball that shut the whole thing down? More importantly, at who did they throw that snowball?

We are the home of no presidents.

I originally hail from Ohio, as I have mentioned a few times before. The one thing that Ohio is most proud of is being the home state of more U.S. presidents than any other state in the union, second only to Virginia. On the flip side, Colorado is the home state of literally zero U.S. presidents, a trait we share with 27 other states. Most of the states without any presidents to their name are out here in the west, so apparently, the country isn't quite ready for a "frontier" president. That's their loss.

We've got your dinosaurs.

We might not have had any Presidents of the United States come from our backyard, but we sure did have some dinosaurs. As a matter of fact, Colorado has preserved one of the largest sets of dinosaur tracks in the world. You can find them across about one-quarter of a mile of land at Picketwire Canyon.

You can thank Colorado for your car's fashionable 'boot'.

If you've ever parked anywhere with on-street parking, you've no doubt seen "the boot." It's quite possibly the ugliest and most annoying item you can find on your vehicle, up to and including most bumper stickers. Well, turns out we're to blame for that one. The "boot" was created in Denver in 1944. Extra fact, the tool was created by Frank Marugg, who was actually a concert violinist. Not sure how violinist translates to engineer, but the 40s were weird.

