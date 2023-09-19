Take a Virtual Tour of Colorado’s Museum of the Mountain West

Colorado has a lot of history and plenty of great museums across the great state that preserve it. However, one museum in Colorado is less of a traditional museum and more of a little town made up of authentic buildings and memorabilia dating back to the 1800s.

Colorado's Museum of the Mountain West

The Museum of the Mountain West is located at 68169 Miami Road in Montrose, Colorado just off of U.S. Highway 50.

Founded by Richard Fike, the property consists of nearly 30 buildings and over half a million artifacts displayed throughout.

Fike, the Founder and CEO of the Museum of the Mountain West, began collecting old artifacts at the age of four years old and established his first museum at the age of eight in his parents' guest bedroom at the time.

Some of the old buildings you'll find at the Museum of the Mountain West include an old schoolhouse, a drug store, a general store, a wagon repair shop, a doctor's office, a dentist's office, a hotel, a saloon, and a gunsmith supply shop.

In addition to these amazing old buildings, you'll find things like a playing card signed by William "Buffalo Bill" Cody that dates back to the Wild West, an old ceiling with bullet holes in it from around the same period, and even old human skulls sitting in the doctor's office and dentist's office.

The museum became a part of the Colorado State Register of Historic Places in 2018 and is a true hidden gem.

