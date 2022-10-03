What You Need To Know About Monkeypox In Colorado

Monkeypox has been in the Colorado news in recent weeks, but it feels like we don't actually know that much about it.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, monkeypox is rare, but it can be a serious thing for those who get it. Monkeypox has been spreading in the United States, Canada Europe, and Australia. Public health officials are currently monitoring cases of monkeypox in Colorado.

Monkeypox In Colorado

The state of Colorado saw a dramatic increase in monkeypox cases through the summer. In May, there were two reported human cases of monkeypox in the state and by July the number was 66. August was the big month when 157 human cases were reported in Colorado, and then in September, the number dropped to 80.

What Is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a virus. It can look like syphilis, herpes, blisters, or acne. The sickness may begin with flu-like symptoms that can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. A rash or skin bumps typically develop one to three days after the onset of fever. It usually begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

The incubation period for monkeypox can range from 5 to 21 days but, is usually 7 to 14 days., Sometimes, symptoms do not occur before the rash and bumps appear.

How Is Monkeypox Spread From Person to Person?

Monkeypox can be spread when an infected person has close contact with another individual. Close contact can mean physical contact with the sores, bumps, or lesions of someone who is infected. Close contact does include sex.

Is Monkeypox Fatal?

Monkeypox has a fatality rate of less than 1%. The type of monkeypox currently spreading in the U.S. is generally not deadly. In most cases, monkeypox will resolve on its own.

If you have questions or concerns about monkeypox, you should contact Mesa County Public Health.

